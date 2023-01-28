Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells 9,708 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Thursday, December 22nd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.30. 5,639,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445,131. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.18 and a 200 day moving average of $138.32. The stock has a market cap of $386.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.