Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Director Sells $707,607.18 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,180.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.04.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $132.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 338.14% and a negative net margin of 17.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 86.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 350.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 75.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

