Insider Selling: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) President Sells $14,796.60 in Stock

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) President Terri B. Sebree sold 24,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $14,796.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 343,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ZYNE stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZYNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $90,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 373,435 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

