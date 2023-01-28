Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Bank of America lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.39.

LYB stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average is $84.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

