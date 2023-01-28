Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $222,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,451,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,108,000 after purchasing an additional 74,718 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,450,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 863.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,955 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DIA opened at $339.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.89. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $358.10.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.