Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 534,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,408,000 after purchasing an additional 30,193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after purchasing an additional 106,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 317,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $140.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $162.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.13 and its 200-day moving average is $136.24.

