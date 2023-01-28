Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $224.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $256.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.