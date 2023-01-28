Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $224.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $256.17.
About iShares Russell 1000 ETF
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
