Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IART opened at $58.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $385.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IART shares. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after buying an additional 189,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,928 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.