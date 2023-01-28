Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the chip maker on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th.

Intel has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Intel has a dividend payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intel to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Intel Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

