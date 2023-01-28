Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50-11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.02 billion. Intel also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a reduce rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Intel Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. 148,548,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,777,888. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading

