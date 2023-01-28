International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
THM stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.31 million, a PE ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.23.
