International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

THM stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.31 million, a PE ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.23.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

