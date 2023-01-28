Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$14.12 on Friday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.79 and a twelve month high of C$16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 6.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.46.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total value of C$89,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,826 shares in the company, valued at C$985,677.58.

(Get Rating)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.