Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.57. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.79 and a 1 year high of C$16.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.66.

Insider Activity at Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total transaction of C$89,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$985,677.58.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

