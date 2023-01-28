Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,754,900 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 90,689,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,515.0 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance
IITSF stock remained flat at $2.48 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,154. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $3.33.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
