Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $137.81 and a one year high of $174.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.79.

