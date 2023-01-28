Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the December 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KBWP traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.02. 9,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,700. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $72.41 and a 1 year high of $89.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.62.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
