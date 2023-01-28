Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the December 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWP traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.02. 9,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,700. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $72.41 and a 1 year high of $89.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.62.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBWP. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,100,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 56,517.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.