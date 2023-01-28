Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Shares Up 0%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Rating) shares rose 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.06 and last traded at $89.57. Approximately 171,682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.54.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.