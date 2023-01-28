Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $46.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.