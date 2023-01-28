Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Short Interest Up 57.4% in January

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the December 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVCB. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $15,450,000. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $10,289,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 1,730.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 800,156 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $6,986,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $4,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 25,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,805. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

