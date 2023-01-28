INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) vs. Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Critical Analysis

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Baxter International has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 1 9 3 0 2.15 INVO Bioscience 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Baxter International and INVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Baxter International currently has a consensus price target of $62.93, suggesting a potential upside of 36.81%. INVO Bioscience has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 311.45%. Given INVO Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than Baxter International.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International -16.12% 22.65% 5.88% INVO Bioscience -230.18% -183.08% -106.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baxter International and INVO Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $12.78 billion 1.81 $1.28 billion ($4.72) -9.75 INVO Bioscience $4.16 million 1.78 -$6.66 million N/A N/A

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than INVO Bioscience.

Summary

Baxter International beats INVO Bioscience on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit. It also provides connected care solutions, including devices, software, communications, and integration technologies; integrated patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies to help diagnose, treat, and manage a various illness and diseases, including respiratory therapy, cardiology, vision screening, and physical assessment; surgical video technologies, tables, lights, pendants, precision positioning devices and other accessories. In addition, the company offers contracted services to various pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About INVO Bioscience

IINVO BioScience, Inc. is a fertility company. It focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

