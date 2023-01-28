IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Down 0.9 %

IRIDEX stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

About IRIDEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.