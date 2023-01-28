IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Trading Down 0.9 %
IRIDEX stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.27.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
