Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Cuts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,055 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.5% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $112,881,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 372.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,273,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,157 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.2 %

ICE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,466,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,879. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $137.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average is $101.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

