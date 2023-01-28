Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $29.92 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72,313 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 3.0% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.16% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $29,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,502 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,205,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,525,000 after buying an additional 124,119 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.3% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 945,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,723,000 after purchasing an additional 139,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.30. 477,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,269. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.77 and its 200 day moving average is $234.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $290.20.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

