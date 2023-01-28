Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Lowers Stock Holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170,342 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.14% of Archer Aviation worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,114.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Archer Aviation news, CFO Mark Mesler acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael Spellacy bought 23,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $60,101.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,913. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mesler bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 82,642 shares of company stock valued at $213,098 and sold 1,886,772 shares valued at $4,655,649. Insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

ACHR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. 1,659,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.05 and a quick ratio of 14.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

