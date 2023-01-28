Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 803.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,215,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,581,000 after buying an additional 1,080,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,880,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,011,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,857,000 after buying an additional 744,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ Z traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,709,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,325. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter.

Z has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $349,924.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $349,924.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,000 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.