Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Makes New $9.60 Million Investment in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 223,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,600,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.23% of Light & Wonder at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. 209,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.55. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $68.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.75.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 155.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

