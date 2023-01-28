iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY remained flat at $81.73 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,822,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,296. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.181 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

