iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,598,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SHY remained flat at $81.73 during trading on Friday. 3,822,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,296. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.67. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $84.97.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
