iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,598,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY remained flat at $81.73 during trading on Friday. 3,822,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,296. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.67. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $84.97.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. American National Bank boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

