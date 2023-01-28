iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,373,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 976,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,594. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $58.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

