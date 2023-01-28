iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,763 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.08 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $111.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.90.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

