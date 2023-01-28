iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

AGG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.04. 1,894,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,834,490. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $111.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.90.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

