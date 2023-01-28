iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,600 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the December 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
IGF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 368,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,967. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $52.15.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
