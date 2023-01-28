iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,600 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the December 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IGF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 368,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,967. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,038,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,531,000 after buying an additional 2,807,184 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,931,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after buying an additional 1,066,872 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 266.6% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,492,000 after buying an additional 940,977 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after buying an additional 625,337 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.