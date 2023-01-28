iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lowered by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,368 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

