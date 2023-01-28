iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

EFG traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.70. 947,738 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average of $82.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

