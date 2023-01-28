iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT opened at $35.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

