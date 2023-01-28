iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Bought by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,027,000 after acquiring an additional 318,018 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 266,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 54,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EWL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,164. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.48. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $50.25.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

