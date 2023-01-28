iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.19. 9,678,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,332,674. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

