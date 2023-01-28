iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Lifted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,062 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after acquiring an additional 332,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 192,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after acquiring an additional 185,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 107,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.15. 374,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,958. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $266.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

