iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $112.97 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $122.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

