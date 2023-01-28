iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

IVV traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $406.15. The company had a trading volume of 832,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,091. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.45 and a 200-day moving average of $393.15. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

