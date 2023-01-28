iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,737 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,498,681.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,438,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,734 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 587.7% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 322,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 201,751 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,871.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after buying an additional 181,998 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $54.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67.

