iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Shares Up 3.9%

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.13. 54,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 270,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of iSun from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

iSun Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $32.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSun

iSun ( NASDAQ:ISUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.31). iSun had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iSun, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iSun by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iSun by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iSun by 3.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 231,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iSun by 29.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSun in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About iSun

iSUN, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems.

