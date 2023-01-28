IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Short Interest Update

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,289,300 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the December 31st total of 907,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 678.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 190 ($2.35) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

IWG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IWGFF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. 2,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748. IWG has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

IWG Company Profile

IWG Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of workspace solutions through multiple brands. The firm offers office space, membership, meeting rooms, co-working, virtual office, and workplace recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, United Kingdom, and Other.

