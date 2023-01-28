Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Board Approves Stock Repurchase Program

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $121.91. 364,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,443. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

