Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.93. 835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.16. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $51.72.

Get Jardine Cycle & Carriage alerts:

About Jardine Cycle & Carriage

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. The company produces, distributes, retails, and aftersales services of motor vehicles, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components; manufactures, assembles, distributes, and owns dealership networks for Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, Peugeot, and UD Trucks, as well as Honda motorcycles; and manufactures and retails BMW vehicles, and owns the Lexus cars dealership.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.