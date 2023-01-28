Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.93. 835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.16. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $51.72.
About Jardine Cycle & Carriage
