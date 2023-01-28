Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Fortis by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Fortis by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 110,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FTS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fortis from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fortis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $41.12 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.10%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.