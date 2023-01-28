Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $4.84 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 307.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $72.04 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.48.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.