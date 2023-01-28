Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $179.22 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.91.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

