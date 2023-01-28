Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 377 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $55,646,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after purchasing an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $50.06 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

