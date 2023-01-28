JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.86

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.86 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 163.41 ($2.02). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 160.65 ($1.99), with a volume of 5,435,295 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JD. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 735 ($9.10) to GBX 630 ($7.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.29) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.86) to GBX 185 ($2.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 261.43 ($3.24).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,693.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.50.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Higginson acquired 159,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £241,153.04 ($298,567.59).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

